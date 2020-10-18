Sunday October 18, 2020
Etsy Ireland tucks away €30m for dividend payout to parent

Turnover for the Irish arm of the online artisan seller Etsy more than doubled in the wake of a pandemic sales surge

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
18th October, 2020
Etsy recently revealed that it had increased its turnover by €80.5 million to €202 million

The Irish arm of Etsy, the e-commerce platform for artisan goods, has reduced its share capital by €30 million ahead of a potential dividend payment to its parent company.

Documents filed with the companies office show that Etsy Ireland Unlimited cancelled €30 million worth of shares in its share premium account for the “treatment of such amount as distributable”.

The company recently revealed that it had increased its turnover by €80.5 million to...

