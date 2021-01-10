Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

EShop World names industry heavyweights to advise on expansion

The firm, which develops software for online retailers, hires ex-Harrods and Dubai Mall executives due to ‘structural shift in retail’

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
10th January, 2021
EShop World names industry heavyweights to advise on expansion
Tommy Kelly, EShop World’s chief executive: Through our retail advisory council we are very pleased to collaborate with globally respected experts to help inform our growth strategy

EShop World, the Dublin-based company that develops software for retailers to run their online operations, has appointed several heavyweight industry figures to advise the sector on expanding digital businesses.

The firm said it had hired Marigay McKee, a former chief merchant at Harrods, and Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne, who ran the Dubai Mall, one of the largest malls in the world, to its retail advisory council.

The body was set up by the company to work with...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Paul Davis one of the founding members of Nephin whiskey

Boardroom drama at Mayo distillery as co-founders fall out

Companies Barry J Whyte 5 hours ago
Conor McEnroy: sold around $20 million-worth of shares in Sudameris to Dutch development bank FMO

McEnroy set to buy back stake in Paraguayan bank

Companies Barry J Whyte 5 hours ago
The Moma titanium mine in Mozambique has been developed by Kenmare Resources and is set to offer substantial returns this year

Stocking up in 2021: the picks to watch this year

Companies Ian Guider 5 hours ago
John Teeling, chief executive of Arkle Resources: ‘Gold is very hot at the moment in London’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Donegal gold find adds shine to Arkle Resource’s reputation

Companies Barry J Whyte 5 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1