EShop World names industry heavyweights to advise on expansion

EShop World, the Dublin-based company that develops software for retailers to run their online operations, has appointed several heavyweight industry figures to advise the sector on expanding digital businesses.

The firm said it had hired Marigay McKee, a former chief merchant at Harrods, and Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne, who ran the Dubai Mall, one of the largest malls in the world, to its retail advisory council.

The body was set up by the company to work with...