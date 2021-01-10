EShop World names industry heavyweights to advise on expansion
The firm, which develops software for online retailers, hires ex-Harrods and Dubai Mall executives due to ‘structural shift in retail’
EShop World, the Dublin-based company that develops software for retailers to run their online operations, has appointed several heavyweight industry figures to advise the sector on expanding digital businesses.
The firm said it had hired Marigay McKee, a former chief merchant at Harrods, and Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne, who ran the Dubai Mall, one of the largest malls in the world, to its retail advisory council.
The body was set up by the company to work with...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Boardroom drama at Mayo distillery as co-founders fall out
Nephin Irish Whiskey’s agm has been postponed as a result of the dispute between Mark Quick and his fellow shareholders Paul and Jude Davis
McEnroy set to buy back stake in Paraguayan bank
The Irish financier sold the $20m stake in Sudameris over the last two years
Stocking up in 2021: the picks to watch this year
From beleaguered Datalex to booming Kerry Group, keep an eye on these companies’ market performances in the coming year
Donegal gold find adds shine to Arkle Resource’s reputation
Find comes weeks after discovery of another promising vein in south-east Mine River project