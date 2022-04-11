ESG becoming more important as companies compete for talent
More and more job candidates are as interested in a company’s values and ethics as in the salary they are offering
The management of environment, social and governance (ESG) issues is becoming increasingly important for companies as they compete for talent, a leading communications adviser has said.
“Existing talent and future talent is becoming an even more important stakeholder in ESG, and companies are responding to them, because everybody's fighting for the best talent,” Jane Madden, global managing partner of sustainability and social impact at Finn Partners, said.
Last year Finn Partners, a global...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Out of Office: Musk declines to join Twitter board; Pret to enter Irish market
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
More than 7% of large and medium enterprises have offshored some element of their business
Some 313 firms moved functions such as marketing, customer service and production abroad between 2018 and 2020
American horizons: Why the IDA is still upbeat about US investment in Ireland
Last year, there were 250 foreign direct investments by multinationals in this country and despite global uncertainty, the IDA is positive about the future
Biotech veteran Friel to list Poolbeg Pharma on Nasdaq using new deals
The company raised £25 million from institutions and high net worth individuals when it floated on the London stock exchange last year