Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Ericsson increases Irish headcount to fund 5G research as revenues grow

Swedish-headquartered firm reported profit of €5.1m in 2020 and said it suffered ‘little financial impact’ from pandemic

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
23rd December, 2021
Ericsson increases Irish headcount to fund 5G research as revenues grow
Denis Dullea, head of product development unit OSS at Ericsson. The firm grew its staff numbers last year as it stepped up 5G research at its Athlone plant. Picture: Barry Cronin

Revenues grew at the Irish unit of Ericsson, one of the world’s biggest telecommunications groups, after the pandemic “highlighted the vital role” it played in facilitating remote working during lockdown.

Accounts filed by LM Ericsson, which employs more than 1,200 people across two plants in Ireland, show its revenues grew to €205.64 million in its last fiscal year. The previous year, turnover at the firm totalled €202.16 million.

The Swedish-headquartered company is...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The company gets its name from Maria Tashjian, its director

Turnover down 55% at Maria Tash

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
GameStop’s Irish arm, which runs 45 stores around the country, raised questions about its ability to continue trading as a going concern. Picture: Getty

GameStop Ireland cut workforce by 33% after Covid ‘raised questions’ over future

Companies Donal MacNamee
Stripe, run by Irish brothers Patrick and John Collison, is valued at more than $95 billion

Stripe injects €353m into Irish operation to fund European expansion

Companies Donal MacNamee
Shaws operates 17 stores around Ireland. Picture: Getty

Shaws reports €4.91m loss as turnover tumbles 33%

Companies Donal MacNamee

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1