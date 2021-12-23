Ericsson increases Irish headcount to fund 5G research as revenues grow

Revenues grew at the Irish unit of Ericsson, one of the world’s biggest telecommunications groups, after the pandemic “highlighted the vital role” it played in facilitating remote working during lockdown.

Accounts filed by LM Ericsson, which employs more than 1,200 people across two plants in Ireland, show its revenues grew to €205.64 million in its last fiscal year. The previous year, turnover at the firm totalled €202.16 million.

The Swedish-headquartered company is...