Enterpryze to hire 100 as it launches SME platform in Ireland and the UK

Software provider has said that SMEs can avail of its invoicing and payments services ‘for free, for life’

Eva Short
25th March, 2021
From left: Paula Cassidy, Chief Operations Officer; Kieron Kavanagh, Chief Financial Officer; Morgan Browne, CEO; Will Newton, Chief Commercial Officer; Zoe Ennis, Chief Peoples Officer

Enterpryze, a software company that provides cloud-based enterprise resource planning solutions built on SAP Business One, announced the creation of 100 new jobs over the next two years at its EMEA support headquarters in Cherrywood, Dublin 18.

Recruitment for the new positions, which are in the areas of customer support, sales and client management, is already underway. The drive to expand its employee headcount comes as the firm makes its business and accounting platform available to Irish...

