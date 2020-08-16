Sunday August 16, 2020
Enterprise Ireland makes profit of €49m from share sales

Overall income for 2019 rose from €330m to €380m, annual report shows

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
16th August, 2020
Julie Sinnamon, CEO of Enterprise Ireland oversaw her company make a €49 million profit fromk sale of shares in Irish companies last year

Enterprise Ireland made a profit of €49.1 million from selling shares in Irish companies in 2019, up from €24.2 million in 2018, its latest annual report shows.

Last year the state agency, which is responsible for developing start-up businesses in Ireland, received a total of €97.8 million from the sale of stakes in various companies, both private and publicly quoted.

It took in €62.5 million in total from its sale of shares in private companies while it...

