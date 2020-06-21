Monday June 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Ennismore accrues €14 million investment in CPL

British hedge fund holds almost 7 per cent stake in the Irish recruitment firm

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
21st June, 2020
British hedge fund holds almost 7 per cent stake in the Irish recruitment firm

A London hedge fund has built up a nearly €14 million stake in CPL, the Irish listed recruitment company.

Ennismore Fund Management, which was founded by British fund manager Geoff Oldfield and has £773 million in assets under management, has been building the stake since before February.

Since then it has pushed that stake to nearly 7 per cent, worth nearly €14 million at the current share price of €7.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Live streaming app Netgigs prepares for rapid growth

Australian event streaming platform founded by Irishman Joe Ward accelerates scaling plans

Róisín Burke | 1 day ago

New human rights abuses levelled against ESB coal supplier

Indigenous community claims Colombian mine firm Cerrejón is depriving them of clean water and creating an unhealthy environment

Rosanna Cooney | 1 day ago

Tech firms give remote working staff lucrative perks

Major tech companies giving work-at-home employees perks like meal deliveries and allowances to buy office equipment

Killian Woods | 1 day ago