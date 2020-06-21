Ennismore accrues €14 million investment in CPL

A London hedge fund has built up a nearly €14 million stake in CPL, the Irish listed recruitment company.
Ennismore Fund Management, which was founded by British fund manager Geoff Oldfield and has £773 million in assets under management, has been building the stake since before February.
Since then it has pushed that stake to nearly 7 per cent, worth nearly €14 million at the current share price of €7.
