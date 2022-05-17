Energy supplier UrbanVolt secures €36m debt facility
Company’s clients include Dutch brewer Heineken and pharma giant Pfizer
UrbanVolt, the Dublin-headquartered clean energy company, has secured a €36 million term loan facility to fund the installation of solar panels and related equipment at customer sites in Ireland and Britain.
The loan facility consists of a €30 million asset-backed seven-year loan from Swedish-based credit fund PCP and a further €6 million from existing backers, BVP and Beach Point Capital.
Founded in 2015, UrbanVolt initially started out supplying energy-saving lighting equipment. Last year however, it...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Domino’s pizza franchise pays bumper dividend as turnover tops €60m
Shorecal paid a €22 million dividend to shareholders but trimmed staff numbers by nearly 15%
Analysts to upgrade Hostelworld forecasts as recovery continues
Booking demand into Europe is almost back to 2019 levels and in some places has even exceeded them, and all destinations are seeing an uptick
Cork-based smart sourcing firm Keelvar secures $24m in investment
University College Cork spin-out helps the like of Coca-Cola and Tesco deal with supply chain disruptions
General Electric moves to wind up Irish entity that sent $65bn to US
The multinational has filed a notice to liquidate an Irish subsidiary and shifted money stateside, as many others have done following Trump tax incentive