Energy supplier UrbanVolt secures €36m debt facility

UrbanVolt, the Dublin-headquartered clean energy company, has secured a €36 million term loan facility to fund the installation of solar panels and related equipment at customer sites in Ireland and Britain.

The loan facility consists of a €30 million asset-backed seven-year loan from Swedish-based credit fund PCP and a further €6 million from existing backers, BVP and Beach Point Capital.

Founded in 2015, UrbanVolt initially started out supplying energy-saving lighting equipment. Last year however, it...