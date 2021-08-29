Subscribe Today
End of a winning formula? Drop-off in Chinese demand for infant milk spells trouble for Ireland

The global players in the formula market have a big footprint in Ireland, and the drop-off in demand from the world’s biggest importer of the product is being felt sharply here

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
29th August, 2021
End of a winning formula? Drop-off in Chinese demand for infant milk spells trouble for Ireland
‘There’s a large cohort of Chinese consumers that want infant formula that has an English label on it as opposed to a Chinese label. They consider it of higher quality even though the products are often made in the same factory.’ Picture: Getty

An unusual phenomenon has emerged in the global infant formula market, known as the daigou trade.

The new sales channel involves Chinese tourists and students, who are living abroad, packing their suitcases with baby powder before travelling home and selling it for a profit.

Tourists leaving Dublin airport can pick up a bottle of Irish whiskey or perfume as they pass through the duty-free area on the way to their gate. But, in New Zealand,...

