Sunday May 10, 2020
Employers fear offices too small for safe working

A new survey by law firm Mason Hayes & Curran has revealed that 51 per cent of employers see social distancing requirements as their main obstacle to reopening

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
10th May, 2020
A total of 51 per cent said an inability to put in place social distancing measures would be the main obstacle that would prevent them reopening the workplace to all staff

The majority of employers are worried they will not have sufficient space for social distancing in the workplace when offices reopen, a new survey by law firm Mason Hayes & Curran has found.

The survey of 300 human resources professionals and in-house lawyers showed that 76 per cent of respondents have started to plan a strategy to reopen their offices in the coming months.

Most of those surveyed worked in office-based settings. Three-quarters of them expected to...

