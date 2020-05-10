Employers fear offices too small for safe working

The majority of employers are worried they will not have sufficient space for social distancing in the workplace when offices reopen, a new survey by law firm Mason Hayes & Curran has found.

The survey of 300 human resources professionals and in-house lawyers showed that 76 per cent of respondents have started to plan a strategy to reopen their offices in the coming months.

Most of those surveyed worked in office-based settings. Three-quarters of them expected to...