EML Payments halts trade of shares after Central Bank of Ireland raises regulatory concerns
The Fintech halted the trade of its shares on the Australian stock exchange following ‘significant regulatory concerns’ being raised by the Central Bank of Ireland about Prepaid Financial Payments, EML Payment’s Irish subsidiary company
EML Payments, an Australian fintech company, has halted the trade of its shares on the Australian stock exchange after it was notified by the Central Bank of Ireland about “significant regulatory concerns” relating to its Irish subsidiary company, Prepaid Financial Services.
The Brisbane-based company requested a halt to the trade of its shares on Monday until at least Wednesday this week ahead of an expected announcement about its Irish subsidiary.
Prepaid Financial Services...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Battle lines drawn over Glanbia cheese plant as legal dispute returns to court
The €150m factory in Belview would be the largest ever foreign direct investment in the Irish dairy sector. But An Taisce, which says it will lead to increased carbon emissions and damage water quality, is trying to stop it
Dublin fintech firm Layer eyeing European and US expansion
Expanding company helps old-school banks revamp their systems to compete with new digital models
DPD to invest additional €2m to electrify its fleet
The parcel-delivery firm aims to have 250 electric vans by 2025, and says the biggest challenge of switching is still cost
Davy Stockbrokers ‘likely to’ fetch up to €400m when sold
Final sale price is likely to be heavily caveated and could depend on the firm being given full clearance by the Central Bank over regulatory issues