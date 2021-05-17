Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

EML Payments halts trade of shares after Central Bank of Ireland raises regulatory concerns

The Fintech halted the trade of its shares on the Australian stock exchange following ‘significant regulatory concerns’ being raised by the Central Bank of Ireland about Prepaid Financial Payments, EML Payment’s Irish subsidiary company

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
17th May, 2021
EML Payments halts trade of shares after Central Bank of Ireland raises regulatory concerns
The Central Bank of Ireland raised ‘significant regulatory concerns’ relating to EML Payments’ Irish subsidiary company, Prepaid Financial Services. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

EML Payments, an Australian fintech company, has halted the trade of its shares on the Australian stock exchange after it was notified by the Central Bank of Ireland about “significant regulatory concerns” relating to its Irish subsidiary company, Prepaid Financial Services.

The Brisbane-based company requested a halt to the trade of its shares on Monday until at least Wednesday this week ahead of an expected announcement about its Irish subsidiary.

Prepaid Financial Services...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Glanbia plant at Belview in Co Kilkenny: the planned continental cheese plant to be located at the site will help process the increased milk supply from farmers since the end of EU milk quotas in 2015. Picture: Dylan Vaughan

Battle lines drawn over Glanbia cheese plant as legal dispute returns to court

Companies Lorcan Allen 1 day ago
Roy Zakka: We have found our market and have a good pipeline of customers and are continuing to grow right now. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Dublin fintech firm Layer eyeing European and US expansion

Companies Róisín Burke 1 day ago
James Atkinson, sustainability programme manager at DPD Ireland.

DPD to invest additional €2m to electrify its fleet

Companies Lorcan Allen 1 day ago
Bank of Ireland is reported to have assembled a large team to work on the bid for Davy, and is understood to be working on a possible integration plan for the acquisition. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Davy Stockbrokers ‘likely to’ fetch up to €400m when sold

Companies Barry J Whyte 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1