EMI-MR Investments sues Country Manor Hotels over €1.6m charge

A company linked to construction magnates Michael Breslin and Maurice Regan is suing a hotel group for the return of €1.6 million it claims it is owed under a loan agreement.

EMI-MR Investments lodged proceedings against Country Manor Hotels, where investors include US businessman Jeffrey Leo and the Wenning family, who own a $2 billion revenue poultry producer in Ohio.

Leo and the Wennings own the Celbridge Manor Hotel and six acres of adjoining land, on...