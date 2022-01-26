Electric planes could be used to fly from Dublin to the north of England, Qantas head says
Irish chief executive of Australian airline says it is up to the aviation industry to plot an environmentally sustainable future
People are uncomfortable flying due to environmental concerns, the Irish chief executive of the Australian national airline has said.
“A lot of people are feeling uncomfortable flying now because of the damage you can do to the environment,” Alan Joyce, Qantas chief executive, said. “It's up to us, the aviation industry, to make people comfortable travelling and to make it environmentally friendly.”
Unlike cars there is no silver bullet electrical solution...
