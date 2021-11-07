Eir hopes for more growth following €80m acquisition of Evros

Eir, the Irish telecoms group, is targeting future growth in its business arm, having integrated the €80 million acquisition of Evros, the IT services provider it purchased earlier this year.

As part of the merger between Eir Business and Evros, the combined entity, rebranded as Eir Evo last week, is seeking to add an additional 40 jobs to the business.

Martin Wells, managing director of Eir Evo, said the enlarged business will have an annual turnover...