Eir admits it let customers down and vows to improve

Apologies were given repeatedly by the top brass of Eir this morning as the telecoms giant stressed it was determined to improve the service and reputation of its customer care.

“Customer care had a difficult 2020, to put it mildly,” David McRedmond, non-executive chairman of Eir, said.

“We underestimated the full scale of the challenge of in-sourcing care. It was manageable, but a list of ten or more issues became 100 or more issues...