Eight Fifty Food engages with advisers over future growth options

Eight Fifty Food, the food group assembled by Seamus Fitzpatrick’s Capvest, is engaging with advisers on its future growth options, a source in the City of London said.
The group is considering float or sell options ahead of next year, the same individual said.
Last month, Sky News reported that investment banks JP Morgan and Jefferies were likely to be hired to advise on a potential London listing.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team