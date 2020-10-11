Sunday October 11, 2020
Eight Fifty Food engages with advisers over future growth options

Food group assembled by Seamus Fitzpatrick’s Capvest considers whether to float or sell ahead of next year

11th October, 2020
Eight Fifty Food is owned by Capvest, the Mayfair-based private equity house founded by Seamus Fitzpatrick, a Cavan-born accountant.

Eight Fifty Food, the food group assembled by Seamus Fitzpatrick’s Capvest, is engaging with advisers on its future growth options, a source in the City of London said.

The group is considering float or sell options ahead of next year, the same individual said.

Last month, Sky News reported that investment banks JP Morgan and Jefferies were likely to be hired to advise on a potential London listing.

