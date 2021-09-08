Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

E&I Engineering acquired by Vertiv in deal worth up to $2bn

US giant will pay $1.8bn up front for the Donegal firm, rising to a potential $2 billion, subject to 2022 profit targets being met

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
8th September, 2021
E&I Engineering acquired by Vertiv in deal worth up to $2bn
Philip O’Doherty, the E&I chief executive, founded the company in 1986. Picture: Declan Doherty

E&I Engineering, the Donegal firm, has been acquired by US giant Vertiv in a deal worth up to $2 billion.

In a deal announced this morning, Vertiv, an Ohio-based provider of equipment and services for data centers, has agreed to pay $1.8 billion up front rising to a potential $2 billion, subject to 2022 profit targets being met.

Philip O’Doherty, the E&I chief executive and chairman of Derry City Football Club, founded the Burnfoot-based engineering firm in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Colum O\&#039;Sullivan, the co-founder, Cully &amp; Sully and a director at Hain Celestial Ireland. Picture: Maura O’Sullivan

Sales climb steadily at Cully & Sully owner as pandemic leaves firm untouched

Companies Donal MacNamee 2 hours ago
Despite difficulties attracting talent, 54 per cent of insurers plan to increase headcount at their organisation. Picture: Getty

Shortage of skilled workers a challenge for almost half of insurance companies

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 6 hours ago
Credit unions around the country have large amounts of savings lodged by members and relatively low levels of loans being taken out

Credit offered for Mayo’s crunch day

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 day ago
Declan Ganley, chief executive, Rivada Networks, has put development of a ‘positive pressure-powered air respirator’ on hold until the next airborne viral pandemic strikes. Picture: Michael Dillon

Declan Ganley shelves plan for respirator as Covid-19 thread recedes

Companies Barry J Whyte 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1