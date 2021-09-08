E&I Engineering acquired by Vertiv in deal worth up to $2bn

E&I Engineering, the Donegal firm, has been acquired by US giant Vertiv in a deal worth up to $2 billion.

In a deal announced this morning, Vertiv, an Ohio-based provider of equipment and services for data centers, has agreed to pay $1.8 billion up front rising to a potential $2 billion, subject to 2022 profit targets being met.

Philip O’Doherty, the E&I chief executive and chairman of Derry City Football Club, founded the Burnfoot-based engineering firm in...