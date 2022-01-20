ECB paves way for Central Bank database of bank accounts and owners in the state
Draft law proposes a Central Bank administered database of bank accounts and account holders to prevent terrorist financing and money laundering
The European Central Bank (ECB) has paved the way for the Central Bank to create a database of all bank accounts and account holders in the state in attempt to prevent terrorist financing and money laundering.
The proposed database would contain the names of account holders and their international bank account numbers (Iban).
The information would be passed from banks and credit institutions to the Central Bank. The Garda’s financial intelligence unit (FIU) would be...
