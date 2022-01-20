Subscribe Today
ECB paves way for Central Bank database of bank accounts and owners in the state

Draft law proposes a Central Bank administered database of bank accounts and account holders to prevent terrorist financing and money laundering

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
20th January, 2022
The proposed database would contain the names of account holders and their international bank account numbers (Iban).

The European Central Bank (ECB) has paved the way for the Central Bank to create a database of all bank accounts and account holders in the state in attempt to prevent terrorist financing and money laundering.

The information would be passed from banks and credit institutions to the Central Bank. The Garda’s financial intelligence unit (FIU) would be...

