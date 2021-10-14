eBay’s Irish subsidiary paid €25.5m dividend to its parent company last year
The transfer of the dividend resulted in the net asset value of the e-commerce firm’s Irish subsidiary falling more than 40 per cent to just over €28 million
The Irish subsidiary of e-commerce giant eBay moved more than €25 million out of Ireland to its Swiss parent company last year, newly filed accounts show.
Ebay Europe Services, which is based on the Navan Road in Blanchardstown, transferred a €25.5 million dividend in 2020 to eBay Marketplaces GmbH, a company based in Bern, Switzerland. The dividend was paid out of the significant cash reserves the business has accumulated over recent years, which topped €50...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Out of Office: Ifac hails budget’s ‘prudent path’ and corporate tax predictions rise
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Mobile cafes impact Java Republic’s business as turnover drops 50%
Coffee distributor’s revenues fell from €14 million to €7 million in 2020 as the pandemic hit sales
Claim that goods on craft fair website were Irish made was ‘misleading’
Advertising Standards Authority upholds complaint against Gifted from Ireland
Out of Office: National debt rises again; Varadkar drops budget hints
Your essential round-up of the latest business news