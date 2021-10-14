Subscribe Today
eBay’s Irish subsidiary paid €25.5m dividend to its parent company last year

The transfer of the dividend resulted in the net asset value of the e-commerce firm’s Irish subsidiary falling more than 40 per cent to just over €28 million

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
14th October, 2021
eBay Ireland said it reduced its headcount by 48 staff, who mainly worked in the customer support team, last year to 932 employees at year-end 2020. Picture: Getty

The Irish subsidiary of e-commerce giant eBay moved more than €25 million out of Ireland to its Swiss parent company last year, newly filed accounts show.

Ebay Europe Services, which is based on the Navan Road in Blanchardstown, transferred a €25.5 million dividend in 2020 to eBay Marketplaces GmbH, a company based in Bern, Switzerland. The dividend was paid out of the significant cash reserves the business has accumulated over recent years, which topped €50...

