eBay’s Irish subsidiary paid €25.5m dividend to its parent company last year

The Irish subsidiary of e-commerce giant eBay moved more than €25 million out of Ireland to its Swiss parent company last year, newly filed accounts show.

Ebay Europe Services, which is based on the Navan Road in Blanchardstown, transferred a €25.5 million dividend in 2020 to eBay Marketplaces GmbH, a company based in Bern, Switzerland. The dividend was paid out of the significant cash reserves the business has accumulated over recent years, which topped €50...