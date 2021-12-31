Dunnes makes loss of £8.1m in North despite cost-cutting

Dunnes Stores made a loss of £8.1 million (€9.6 million) in its Northern Irish arm in 2020, as turnover fell from £113.6 million to £101.7 million, according to newly-published accounts.

The company trimmed its costs in the same period from £84.7 million to £80.3 million, and its other operating expenses from £28.6 million to £24.8 million, but it still resulted in a trading loss of £5.8 million.

Along with a drop in the value of an...