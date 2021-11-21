Subscribe Today
Dublin talent squeeze forces &Open to open Lisbon hub

The corporate gifting platform expects to have tripled its headcount by the end of this year

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
21st November, 2021
Dublin talent squeeze forces &Open to open Lisbon hub
Mark Legge, Ciara Flood and Jonathan Legge. Jonathan says “It’s a great time to be looking for work, particularly if you are creative and in the engineering space as there are a lot of businesses in need.”

&Open, the Dublin-based corporate gifting platform with a long list of high-profile clients, has been forced to open a hub in Lisbon as the talent pool in Ireland has become too small, Jonathan Legge, co-founder and chief executive, has told the Business Post.

Legge who co-founded the business with Ciara Flood, his partner and Mark Legge, his brother, said &Open will have tripled its headcount by the end of this year but...

