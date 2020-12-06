Subscribe Today
Dublin start-up signs deal with major US property company

Contract with Hines to monitor carbon emissions, temperature and humidity in European properties could prove lucrative for Ziggytec

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
6th December, 2020
Peter Murphy and Kieran Murphy, co-founders of ZiggyTec

Ziggytec, the Dublin Internet of Things start-up has agreed a contract with Hines to help manage the US property giant’s energy efficiency and air quality monitoring in its multibillion portfolio of European properties.

Owned by a Texan family of the same name, Hines has over €140 billion worth of properties across the world, including the former Central Bank building on Dublin’s Dame Street. It developed large parts of Cherrywood on the outskirts of...

