Dublin pub group’s turnover fell 82% in 2020 as post-tax loss reached €4.25m

Turnover at Nolaclan, the pub group that owns Xico, House and 9 Below in Dublin, slumped by more than 82 per cent in 2020 as Covid restrictions all but closed its businesses for the year.

Accounts filed by the company show the firm’s gross profit also fell dramatically, dropping by 83 per cent from €17.1 million in 2019 to €2.78 million the following year.

Nolaclan, which was founded by Alan Clancy, the well-known Westmeath-born businessman, made drastic reductions...