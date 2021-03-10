Dublin Liberties Distillery visitor centre at risk of permanent closure

The future of the Dublin Liberties Distillery visitor centre is in doubt as its multinational parent company considers whether to reopen the facility after the pandemic.

Quintessential Brands – a global drinks giant that owns a string of Irish subsidiaries, including the Dublin Liberties Distillery and First Ireland Spirits – reported losses across several of its companies in the year ending March 2020.

An Irish holding company owned by Quintessential lost €737,000 in that period, after...