Dublin fintech firm Layer eyeing European and US expansion

Expanding company helps old-school banks revamp their systems to compete with new digital models

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
16th May, 2021
Dublin fintech firm Layer eyeing European and US expansion
Roy Zakka: We have found our market and have a good pipeline of customers and are continuing to grow right now. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Layer, a Dublin-based fintech company, is expanding across Europe and the US, Roy Zakka, its founder, has said.

Zakka, who sold his Jinny software firm two decades ago for $14 million, said Layer can help old-school banks compete with new digital challengers without replacing their core systems.

“We are at scale-up stage,” he said. “We have found our market and have a good pipeline of customers and are continuing to grow right now.

