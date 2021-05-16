Dublin fintech firm Layer eyeing European and US expansion

Layer, a Dublin-based fintech company, is expanding across Europe and the US, Roy Zakka, its founder, has said.

Zakka, who sold his Jinny software firm two decades ago for $14 million, said Layer can help old-school banks compete with new digital challengers without replacing their core systems.

“We are at scale-up stage,” he said. “We have found our market and have a good pipeline of customers and are continuing to grow right now.