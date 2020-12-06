Dublin data firm joins online learning firm to explore new markets

Talivest, the learning data analytics venture, is partnering with Go1, the Australian online learning company, as part of its plans for expansion into new territories, its chief executive said.

The Dublin headquartered company is backed by a range of well-known angel investors, including Ronan Harris of Google; Liam Casey, the PCH founder; Stewart Kenny, the Paddy Power founder; and Anne Heraty, the founder of recruitment business CPL.

“Thankfully for us, the pandemic was a time...