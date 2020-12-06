Subscribe Today
Dublin data firm joins online learning firm to explore new markets

Dublin-based Talivest and Australia’s Go1 set to move into Britain, Ireland and Australia, as digital learning surges by 74 per cent

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
6th December, 2020
Jayne Ronayne, chief executive and co-founder of Talivest

Talivest, the learning data analytics venture, is partnering with Go1, the Australian online learning company, as part of its plans for expansion into new territories, its chief executive said.

The Dublin headquartered company is backed by a range of well-known angel investors, including Ronan Harris of Google; Liam Casey, the PCH founder; Stewart Kenny, the Paddy Power founder; and Anne Heraty, the founder of recruitment business CPL.

“Thankfully for us, the pandemic was a time...

