Dublin AI start-up Webio raises €1.5m for credit collection service
Company uses artificial intelligence to reduce potential for conflict between creditors and the customers that owe them money
Webio, a Dublin-headquartered tech start-up which uses AI to make collecting debt less adversarial for companies and customers, has raised €1.5 million in a Series A funding round.
The round was led by Finch Capital, an early-stage venture capital fund with offices in London, Amsterdam and Singapore, which invested €500,000 in Webio.
The company said it will use the funding to accelerate its growth in the AI area, as well as on recruiting new staff.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
McIlroy adds new funding to start-up Kaia Health
New York-based health tech firm raised $26 million funding round last year and is likely to seek more in 2022
Genuity Science makes $40m from Irish genetic data archive
The former Irish genomic research firm, sold three years ago to Chinese firm WuXi NextCode, has shed several senior directors in a global restructuring
London Fire Brigade describes deficiencies of Ballymore apartment block as ‘wake-up call’
The smoke ventilation system at the New Providence Wharf, built by the Irish development company, acted like ’a broken chimney’ during a fire on May 7