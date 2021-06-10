Dublin AI start-up Webio raises €1.5m for credit collection service

Webio, a Dublin-headquartered tech start-up which uses AI to make collecting debt less adversarial for companies and customers, has raised €1.5 million in a Series A funding round.

The round was led by Finch Capital, an early-stage venture capital fund with offices in London, Amsterdam and Singapore, which invested €500,000 in Webio.

The company said it will use the funding to accelerate its growth in the AI area, as well as on recruiting new staff.