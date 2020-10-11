Drone delivery firm founder says business owners must be honest with staff during Covid crisis

Bobby Healy, the founder of Manna Drone Delivery and former Cartrawler director, said that business owners battling the impact of the pandemic on their companies should act fast and communicate with their teams.

“Look, be realistic,” he advised, when asked how a difficult situation in the pandemic crisis should be tackled.

“You’re going to have to cut numbers usually. That’s very painful. Be honest to the leaders in your business and your team...