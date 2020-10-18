Donohoe to meet with Ulster Bank bosses over possible sale

Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, is to meet bosses from Ulster Bank, amid increasing concerns its British parent company is prepared to offload its entire business in Ireland.
Donohoe will meet with Jane Howard, the bank‘s chief executive, and Ruairí O'Flynn, the bank’s new chairman, in the coming days.
The government has remained largely silent on the possible exit of Ulster Bank, the third-biggest bank in the country with...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team