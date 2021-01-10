Donegal gold find adds shine to Arkle Resource’s reputation
Find comes weeks after discovery of another promising vein in south-east Mine River project
John Teeling’s Arkle Resources has found more gold in Donegal, it recently told the stock market.
It comes just a few weeks after the penny stock exploration company announced the discovery of a new gold-bearing vein in a site in its Mine River project on the border of counties Wicklow and Wexford.
Last week’s find in Inishowen, Donegal, showed grades as high in some parts as 40.7 grams per tonne.
