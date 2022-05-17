Domino’s pizza franchise pays bumper dividend as turnover tops €60m

Ireland’s biggest Domino’s operator has paid its shareholders a €22 million dividend after revenue topped €60 million for the first time in 2021.

Shorecal, the franchisee for around 27 Domino’s restaurants around the country, reported an after-tax profit of €10.34 million in the year ended December 2021 – a figure that represented a 16 per cent increase on the previous year.

The dividend paid out by the company, which was declared on January...