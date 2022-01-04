Domino’s Irish franchise pays €8m dividend as profits jump 17%

Ireland’s largest Domino’s pizza franchisee paid its shareholders an €8 million dividend last year as its profits rose despite sales falling short of expectations.

Shorecal Limited, which is controlled by the Belfast-based Caldwell family and runs 27 Domino’s restaurants in Ireland, reported a 17 per cent rise in profits in the year ended December 27, 2020.

After tax, the firm posted profits of €8.84 million last year, up from €7.5 million in its...