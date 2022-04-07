Subscribe Today
Digital financial services provider for immigrants Remitly to create 120 jobs in Cork

Program specialists, compliance analysts and customer support staff are being sought

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
7th April, 2022
Remitly established its fraud and compliance centre in Cork in June 2020 and already employs 110 people there

Remitly, a digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families, has announced the creation of 120 jobs in Cork.

The company already has a presence in the city and is to expand operations, creating the jobs over six months.

A new 20,000 square foot office at Penrose Dock on the quays in Cork was acquired for the expansion.

