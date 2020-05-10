Sunday May 10, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Digicel’s debt restructure amounts to a default, says Moody’s

The credit ratings agency’s comments come following Denis O‘Brien’s firm’s decision not to pay interest on part of its debt due in April

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
10th May, 2020
Mobile Phone Entrepreneur Denis O’Brien walks along the streets next to the Iron Market in Downtown, Port au Prince Picture: Getty

The restructuring of debt at Denis O’Brien’s mobile phone empire Digicel represents a default, according to Moody’s, the credit ratings agency.

The comments by Moody’s follows the decision by Digicel not to pay interest on part of its debt that was due in April as it engaged in negotiations with bondholders on reducing its borrowing mountain. The grace period of not making interest payments in April was a term...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Property firm launches legal action against Cerberus-linked vulture fund

Fortberry, where retired taxing master James Flynn is a director, has instigated High Court proceedings against Promontoria

Róisín Burke | 4 hours ago

Employers fear offices too small for safe working

A new survey by law firm Mason Hayes & Curran has revealed that 51 per cent of employers see social distancing requirements as their main obstacle to reopening

Killian Woods | 4 hours ago

Former executive granted discovery in suit against property firm Ardstone Capital

Daly alleges he is owed share of profits from fund run by company, but firm says he had no such entitlement

Róisín Burke | 4 hours ago