Digicel investors group to oppose debt restructuring plan

A group of bondholders in Denis O’Brien’s Digicel has hired debt restructuring experts as part of plans to oppose the deal he is offering.
While the attempts to oppose some of the restructuring will not derail the overall plan to cut Digicel’s borrowings by 25 per cent, a group of investors in some of the bonds have held out on loosening the terms attached to their portion of the debt.
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team