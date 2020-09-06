Digicel earnings drop blamed on virus and currency fluctuations

Earnings at Digicel have declined again, just months after a deal was cut to reduce the company’s debt burden.

Financial results for Denis O’Brien’s Caribbean mobile phone business show earnings fell to $208 million (€175 million) for the three months to the end of June, a drop of 15 per cent, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the data last week.

The results were blamed on the Covid-19 pandemic‘s impact on...