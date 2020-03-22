Sunday March 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Digicel could default on $63m bond, says Fitch

Credit ratings agency has identified Denis O’Brien’s Digicel as holding one of several bonds which are at risk of default

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
22nd March, 2020
A spokesperson for Denis O’Brien’s Digicel said: “Digicel has a successful track record of refinancing debt maturities before they fall due and it continues to evaluate options in this regard.”

Denis O’Brien’s Digicel could default on a $63 million bond due to be repaid in September because of the turmoil in global financial markets.

Fitch, the credit ratings agency, said a number of bonds issued by companies in Latin America are at risk of default as a result of the turbulence in markets linked to coronavirus. It said as investors flee to safe-haven assets it is likely to lead to more risks...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

McKillen company challenges Dublin city planners in High Court

The legal action is challenging a new building policy relating to how basements in developments are assessed and built

Róisín Burke | 2 hours ago

C&AG report raises Nama’s sale of house to one of its officials

The Comptroller & Auditor General’s investigation criticises the value and procedures around the sale of Project Nantes loans linked to Quinlan Partners

Róisín Burke | 2 hours ago

Cool Planet invests €620,000 to attract more visitors

Expansion including areas for training and children’s workshops is planned in a bid to increase footfall at the Powerscourt Estate climate action centre

Peter O'Dwyer | 2 hours ago