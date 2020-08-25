Diageo exceeds its environmental targets

Diageo has met and exceeded several of its ambitious 2020 environmental targets which were set in 2008 and refreshed in 2015.

The company’s goal of cutting absolute greenhouse gas emissions from its direct operations by 50 per cent between 2007 and 2020 was achieved, with a reduction of 509,000 metric tonnes.

Across its whole value chain, Diageo managed to exceed its 30 per cent greenhouse gas reduction target, achieving a 33.7 per cent decrease on the baseline year of 2007.