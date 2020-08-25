Tuesday August 25, 2020
Diageo exceeds its environmental targets

The Guinness producer has cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent since 2007

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
25th August, 2020
Drinks company Diageo, which owns Guinness, has ensured that 99.5 per cent its packaging is recyclable. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Diageo has met and exceeded several of its ambitious 2020 environmental targets which were set in 2008 and refreshed in 2015.

The company’s goal of cutting absolute greenhouse gas emissions from its direct operations by 50 per cent between 2007 and 2020 was achieved, with a reduction of 509,000 metric tonnes.

Across its whole value chain, Diageo managed to exceed its 30 per cent greenhouse gas reduction target, achieving a 33.7 per cent decrease on the baseline year of 2007.

