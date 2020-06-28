Developer says Skibbereen convent will not become direct provision centre

A property developer, who owns a Kerry hotel at the centre of a direct provision controversy, has said he will not open a similar facility in a convent he is redeveloping in Cork.
Paul Collins, the owner of the Skellig Star Hotel in Cahersiveen, has struck a deal to buy the former Sisters of Mercy convent in Skibbereen from Bernard Hennessy, its current owner, who bought the site in 2014 for €500,000.
The deal is predicated...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team