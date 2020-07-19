Developer Kelly launches commercial property fund for smaller investors

Simon Kelly, the high-profile developer, is launching a commercial property fund aimed at giving smaller investors access to the market.
With assets valued at close to €70 million, the venture is backed by Blackbee, David O’Shea’s Cork-based investment firm.
During the economic crash Kelly authored Breakfast With Anglo, a frank account of life inside the property bubble. He also wrote a similarly frank column in the Sunday Tribune.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team