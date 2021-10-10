Desmond’s diamond mining firm seeks new chief executive

Mountain Province Diamonds, Dermot Desmond’s Canadian mining company, is on the lookout for a new chief executive after Stuart Brown stepped down with immediate effect last week.

Jonathan Comerford, who is Desmond’s right-hand man at the company, has stepped in as chief executive and will oversee the search for a full-time replacement.

The firm, which has said repeatedly that it is in “serious financial difficulty” requiring emergency support from Desmond, operates...