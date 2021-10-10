Subscribe Today
Desmond’s diamond mining firm seeks new chief executive

Stuart Brown stepped down with immediate effect last week in a ‘mutual’ decision, to the surprise of analysts

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
10th October, 2021

Last month Stuart Brown was the subject of a tepid vote for the election of directors at the company’s annual general meeting, when around a third of the shareholders in the company withheld their votes

Mountain Province Diamonds, Dermot Desmond’s Canadian mining company, is on the lookout for a new chief executive after Stuart Brown stepped down with immediate effect last week.

Jonathan Comerford, who is Desmond’s right-hand man at the company, has stepped in as chief executive and will oversee the search for a full-time replacement.

The firm, which has said repeatedly that it is in "serious financial difficulty" requiring emergency support from Desmond, operates...

