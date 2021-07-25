Desmond’s Covid-19 passport app gains 1.5 million users

Daon, a biometrics company owned by billionaire financier Dermot Desmond, now has 1.5 million users of its Covid-19 passport app, the company said.

The app, called VeriFLY, provides a way for businesses and organisations including airlines, hospitality groups and sports bodies to vet Covid-19 vaccination certs and test verification details.

It is facilitating tens of thousands of Covid-19 test and vaccine verification checks each day, according to the company.