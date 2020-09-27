Sunday September 27, 2020
Desmond puts another €143k into son’s KitchTech firm

The financier has invested a total of €400,000 in the company which helps restaurants deal digitally with health and safety compliance

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
27th September, 2020
Dermot Desmond: fresh funding boost for his son Dery’s restaurant consultancy firm Picture: Shutterstock

Billionaire financier Dermot Desmond has invested a further €143,000 in his son Dery’s restaurant consultancy firm, bringing his total investment to €400,000, company documents show.

Desmond, through his IIU Investments vehicle, took part in a €200,000 fundraising by Compliance Software Systems Dmo, which is the company behind KitchTech.

KitchTech was founded last year with the aim of helping restaurants manage their health and safety compliance digitally rather than by filling out paperwork.

