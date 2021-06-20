Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Desmond makes €7m profit from Canadian diamond sales

Irish billionaire Dermot Desmond has been supporting Mountain Province Diamonds, his Canadian mining company, while the traditional diamond markets are closed due to Covid-19

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
20th June, 2021
Desmond makes €7m profit from Canadian diamond sales
Dermot Desmond has sold €45 million worth of diamonds from Mountain Province Diamonds, his Canadian mining company, in an effort to support the firm. Picture: Getty

Dermot Desmond has sold €45 million worth of diamonds from his Canadian mining company and made a profit of more than €7 million, company filings show.

The Irish billionaire has been supporting the company, Mountain Province Diamonds, by buying diamonds from it while the traditional diamond markets have been shut because of Covid-19.

Through 2020, he bought Can$66.6 million worth of diamonds from the company in a series of private transactions, with the proviso that...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Dermot Desmond owns a 4.72 per cent stake in Induction Healthcare which has which has acquired Attend Anywhere. Picture: Getty

Induction Healthcare in €30 million Australian medtech deal

Companies Róisín Burke 6 hours ago
Ciara Donlon, founder of Theya Healthcare: saw a gap in the market for women looking for post-surgery underwear. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Post-surgery bra maker raises half a million from US university

Companies Rosanna Cooney 6 hours ago
The term unicorn was coined in a 2013 blogpost by Aileen Lee, a venture capitalist, who used it to describe privately-owned companies valued at a billion dollars or more by investors. Picture: Getty

The billion dollar question: How can more Irish companies achieve unicorn status?

Companies Rosanna Cooney 6 hours ago
Edmond Scanlon, the chief executive of Kerry Group: The company’s shares are down 13 per cent since the start of the year and down almost 15 per cent since Covid-19 hit Europe in the first quarter of last year. Picture: Bryan Meade

Company watch: Kerry Group lands tasty €819m deal to sell legacy arm of company

Companies Lorcan Allen 6 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1