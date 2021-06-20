Desmond makes €7m profit from Canadian diamond sales

Dermot Desmond has sold €45 million worth of diamonds from his Canadian mining company and made a profit of more than €7 million, company filings show.

The Irish billionaire has been supporting the company, Mountain Province Diamonds, by buying diamonds from it while the traditional diamond markets have been shut because of Covid-19.

Through 2020, he bought Can$66.6 million worth of diamonds from the company in a series of private transactions, with the proviso that...