Sunday August 30, 2020
Desmond invests €2m in dental hygiene firm

The Galway-based Spotlight Oral Care was founded by sisters Lisa and Vanessa Creaven in 2016

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
30th August, 2020
Vanessa Creaven and Lisa Creaven, co-founders of Spotlight Oral Care Picture: Michael Dillon

Dermot Desmond has invested €2 million in Spotlight Oral Care, a Galway-based dental hygiene company founded by Lisa and Vanessa Creaven.

Desmond, through his IIU investment vehicle, is now a 10 per cent shareholder in the company, along with the Creavens and Barry Buckley, a Kildare-based dentist who owns dental clinics in Dublin, Kildare and Cork.

The investment comes as Spotlight begins its expansions into the US, having recently announced a €10 million deal to supply...

