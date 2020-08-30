Desmond invests €2m in dental hygiene firm

Dermot Desmond has invested €2 million in Spotlight Oral Care, a Galway-based dental hygiene company founded by Lisa and Vanessa Creaven.
Desmond, through his IIU investment vehicle, is now a 10 per cent shareholder in the company, along with the Creavens and Barry Buckley, a Kildare-based dentist who owns dental clinics in Dublin, Kildare and Cork.
The investment comes as Spotlight begins its expansions into the US, having recently announced a €10 million deal to supply...
