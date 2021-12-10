Desmond-backed diamond firm breaks $1bn in gem sales

Mountain Province Diamonds (MPD), the Canadian mining company, announced that it surpassed more than $1 billion (€887 million) in revenue since it began selling in early 2017.

The company, of which Irish billionaire Dermot Desmond is the majority shareholder with a stake of 32 per cent, recorded diamond sales of $33.3 million (€29.5 million) during its most recent diamond sale.

MPD said it saw “unprecedented levels of demand” for its brown diamonds, lower-quality diamonds and smaller sized gems due...