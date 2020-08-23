Sunday August 23, 2020
Desmond among investors to pump £5m into healthcare start-up

The billionaire has previously invested in healthcare ventures such as Barchester, the nursing home group

23rd August, 2020
Med24 said it could not disclose the extent of Dermot Desmond’s investment

Med24, a London-based healthcare start-up co-founded by an Irishman, has raised a seed funding round of £5 million (€5.56 million) from a group of high net worth investors including Dermot Desmond.

The company was co-founded by Jonathan Kron, a former adviser to the National Health Service trust from Dundrum in Dublin.

Kron, Med24‘s chief executive, has worked in healthcare in Britain for the past 15 years. Formerly a talented long jumper, he missed out on...

