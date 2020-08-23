Desmond among investors to pump £5m into healthcare start-up

Med24, a London-based healthcare start-up co-founded by an Irishman, has raised a seed funding round of £5 million (€5.56 million) from a group of high net worth investors including Dermot Desmond.
The company was co-founded by Jonathan Kron, a former adviser to the National Health Service trust from Dundrum in Dublin.
Kron, Med24‘s chief executive, has worked in healthcare in Britain for the past 15 years. Formerly a talented long jumper, he missed out on...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team