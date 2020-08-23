Desmond among investors to pump £5m into healthcare start-up

Med24, a London-based healthcare start-up co-founded by an Irishman, has raised a seed funding round of £5 million (€5.56 million) from a group of high net worth investors including Dermot Desmond.

The company was co-founded by Jonathan Kron, a former adviser to the National Health Service trust from Dundrum in Dublin.

Kron, Med24‘s chief executive, has worked in healthcare in Britain for the past 15 years. Formerly a talented long jumper, he missed out on...