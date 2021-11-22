Dermot Smurfit sells $2.5 million worth of his shares in GAN

Dermot Smurfit, the chief executive of online gaming company GAN, sold $2.5 million worth of shares in his company last week, stock exchange filings show.

The sale left Smurfit with 1.7 million shares in the company, which are worth just over $20.5 million at the current share price of $12.

The news comes after GAN announced its third-quarter financial results last week, which showed total revenue of $32.3 million, down 7 per cent on the previous quarter’s figure of...