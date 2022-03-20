Subscribe Today
Dermot Desmond ups stake in Mountain Province as mine’s fortunes turn

The financier has grown his share to 35.4 per cent and offered a $50m loan facility as diamond prices rise and the firm hits a new ‘high-water mark’ for sales

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
20th March, 2022
Dermot Desmond (right): now has the option on warrants to buy up to 41 million more shares for an aggregate exercise price of some US$25 million. Picture: SNS Group via Getty

Dermot Desmond has pushed his stake in Mountain Province Diamonds, his Canadian mining company, to more than 35 per cent after spending almost CA$3.5 million on shares.

Desmond’s stake, which he holds through Vertigol, a Dublin-based investment company, has now gone from 33.3 per cent to 35.4 per cent. The businessman has also extended a fresh round of financial support to the company in the form of a US$50 million loan facility.

That gives him the...

