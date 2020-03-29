Depfa assets fall to €8.9bn as wind-down continues

Depfa, the Dublin-headquartered German bank, has cut its assets by almost half as it continues its long journey to being wound up.

Figures released by the bank last week shows its assets fell to €8.9 billion at the end of 2019 from €15.4 billion as it sold loan portfolios and reduced its liabilities.

Depfa, owned by FMS Wertmanagement – Germany's equivalent of Nama – is winding down its portfolio and is also considering a sale of...