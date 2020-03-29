Sunday March 29, 2020
Depfa assets fall to €8.9bn as wind-down continues

The German bank has been selling off loan portfolios and reducing its liabilities in recent months

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
29th March, 2020
Depfa, owned by FMS Wertmanagement – Germany's equivalent of Nama – is winding down its portfolio and is also considering a sale of its remaining business

Depfa, the Dublin-headquartered German bank, has cut its assets by almost half as it continues its long journey to being wound up.

Figures released by the bank last week shows its assets fell to €8.9 billion at the end of 2019 from €15.4 billion as it sold loan portfolios and reduced its liabilities.

